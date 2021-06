This guidance provides recommendations to sponsors for collection of a core set of patient-reported clinical outcomes in cancer clinical trials and related considerations for instrument selection and trial design. Although this guidance focuses on patient-reported outcome (PRO) measures, some of these recommendations may be relevant to other clinical outcome assessments (i.e., clinician-reported outcome, observer-reported outcome, performance outcome) in cancer clinical trials. Recommendations supplement previous guidance on use of PRO measures in clinical trials by providing additional considerations specific to the cancer clinical trial setting. Guidance specific to PRO endpoints and details of analytic methods are not comprehensively covered. FDA does not endorse any specific PRO measure and examples within this document are illustrative and should not be construed as endorsements.