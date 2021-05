Virtual healthcare is going to be faster and cheaper than brick-and-mortar alternatives. During the pandemic lockdown, virtual healthcare has been an absolute necessity. And so Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is seeing amazing growth right now: 150% revenue growth in the most recent quarter. This amazing market opportunity is bringing in new competitors like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT). Even health insurers like Cigna (NYSE:CI) are starting to compete with Teladoc.