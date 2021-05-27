newsbreak-logo
Miami, FL

Miami Tuna

By p007
floridasportsman.com
 3 days ago

Fishing out of Miami/Haulover and wanting to get some advise as to where to start fishing for tunas. First...they bite best early and late in the day...possibly all day on very cloudy or rainy days. Second ...they have great vision ...use the lightest fluro leader your comfortable with ..like 30#...

forums.floridasportsman.com
