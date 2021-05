More than $8 million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funds are allotted to Livingston County, The City of Chillicothe, and Chillicothe R-II School District. The funds are part of the $1.9 trillion package, is intended to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, including the public health and economic impact. Livingston County Presiding Commissioner Ed Douglas says the allocation includes Livingston County to receive $2,953,183, the City of Chillicothe is to receive $1,787,541 and the Chillicothe RII Schools will receive over $3,500,000.