The Perry High School is preparing for an open house event today to showcase homes built by Perry High School students. Superintendent Clark Wicks says today from 3-7 p.m. ,at 2108 Otley Avenue, the community can come out and have the chance to see the work that building trades department students at the Perry High School have completed. The construction for one of the homes began in August of last year and the goal was to complete it before the end of the school year.