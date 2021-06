Mattamy's latest land deal in San Tan Heights master-planned community will offer more choice to buyers in under-supplied East Valley. SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, is pleased to announce that it has closed on a land purchase in San Tan Valley, AZ, in the coveted San Tan Heights master-planned community. The 85-acre property, purchased for $20.56 million, is final platted for 324 home sites. Mattamy's new community will be known as Pinnacle at San Tan Heights.