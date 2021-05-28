newsbreak-logo
Local Teacher Recognized with Prestigious Award

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBates Technical College confirmed in a release this week that academic faculty member Angela Driver received the annual Exceptional Faculty Award. Driver, who is an Integrated Basic Education and Skills Training (I-Best) instructor in the school’s Diesel and Heavy Equipment Program, teaches students literacy, work, and college-readiness skills, according to the release. The award is traditionally given to teachers who teach innovatively and dependably foster student learning.

