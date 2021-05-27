Album Review: Ace Hashimoto - 'Play.Make.Believe'
When I spoke to singer and producer Ace Hashimoto earlier this month about his upcoming album Play.Make.Believe, I spoke to a man who was making the album purely for personal enjoyment, having seen the inner workings of the machine and turned his back on it. This was a man who was preparing to release his first and last album, disillusioned with the process. Now the album in question has been released and it seems to share none of these concerns. It is a joyous celebration of music, unburdened with the pressures of the industry which Ace Hashimoto the artist has had to deal with. There is something of the vintage in Ace’s sound, but personalised enough to keep the listener hanging off every butterscotch melody.earmilk.com