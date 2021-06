Carlos Reutemann has been readmitted into intensive care in Argentina, less than two weeks after being discharged from hospital. The 12-time grand prix winner was previously admitted into intensive care after suffering from “a hemorrhage of the digestive system” back in May, but his condition had appeared to improve. Reutemann — who is a former governor of Santa Fe, and currently in the final year of his mandate as a member of the Argentine Senate — is now back in the ICU after suffering from “a feverish condition” that is impacting his general health.