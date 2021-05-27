newsbreak-logo
Victoria Main Street Program to host Imagine the Possibilities Tour, showcasing downtown properties

crossroadstoday.com
 2 days ago

VICTORIA, Texas – On Friday, May 28, the Victoria Main Street Program will hold its Imagine the Possibilities Tour to showcase available downtown properties to developers, investors and residents. The tour is open to the public and will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday at the Thomas Barnes Building, located...

www.crossroadstoday.com
Victoria, TX
KIXS FM 108

Big Texas Fun is Coming to Victoria

Big Texas Fun is coming to the Victoria Community Center June 3rd-6th. Not only will this feature the first carnival in Victoria in over two years! It will also feature live music and a crawfish eating contest. CARNIVAL FUN:. Let's start with the carnival. There will be over twenty rides...
Victoria, TX

VC's Museum to host 'Mammoth Hunters Summer Camp' on June 21-25

VICTORIA, Texas – Starting June 21 through June 25, Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend will host a Mammoth Hunters Summer Camp for children ages 8 through 12 (grades 4 through 7). Some of the available activities, introducing the culture and civilization of early peoples that called the Coastal...
Victoria, TX

District 3 Councilmember race now has four candidates

VICTORIA, Texas – The race for district’s three’s council member position has an unexpired term, ending in may 2024. The deadline for anyone living in the district to apply is on Monday, May 24. Aaron Franco has lived in Victoria for two years, he is a financial manager at Frost...
Victoria, TX

Vanished from Victoria: The Old Rupley Hotel

Editor’s Note: This article originally published in 2010. Sid Weisiger claims that the old Rupley Hotel was built of adobe and brick. Victor Marion Rose refers to the “Rupley concrete building” in 1883. Whatever material was used, the building sprang to life in the glory days preceding the Civil War.
Victoria, TX

City Corner: Friends of the Library helps book lovers safely get back to normal

Despite all of the high-tech information sources available to us nowadays, there’s nothing quite like the feeling of a book. It’s a lot like the feeling of gathering in person. During the past year, the Victoria Public Library has worked with incredible creativity to provide events in a virtual format. However, many Victoria residents have been missing the feeling of attending a Friends of the Library book sale — thumbing through rows and stacks of books in the Bronte Room, surrounded by fellow book-lovers in search of hidden gems.
Texas State
Q92

Three Texas BBQ Joints We Love or Know We Will Love

The one BBQ joint I visit outside of my Victoria favorites. Yesterday we made our monthly trek to Lockhart to visit what my husband claims is his favorite BBQ joint in the area outside of our favorites in Victoria. We cruise to Kreuz Market BBQ at least once a month to meet our sons from Austin. Usually, it's to hand-deliver them a check for college and maybe the BBQ just lessens the blow of all our kids and our money going to UT. That's a joke. We happily help pay for college and happily order our BBQ from Kreuz. Brisket is my husband's favorite, followed by sausage. I'm a ribs girl. Wait. I'm a sides girl that likes ribs. But I'm pretty partial to beans, mac, and cheese, pickles, onions, and avocado. Avacado is a must for me when it comes to BBQ. Kreuz has me covered. If you haven't cruised to Kreuz you need to go. Like right now. Here is a great video about Kreuz BBQ report from YouTube's Quetorials.
smcorridornews.com

Yukon Ventures announces cold storage development in Seguin

Austin, TX – Yukon Ventures, a Texas based leader in Cold Storage development, announced its second project in the state of Texas. Located at the intersection of I-10 and State Highway 46 in Seguin, TX, this project is a first-mover for servicing the explosive population growth in Central Texas. Unlike...
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Victoria, TX

Victoria College hosts Health & Wellness Series for students and employees

VICTORIA, Texas – Although college can be a rewarding time for students, it can also be stressful. While students are focusing on achieving their educational goals, they also have to work to maintain their physical and mental wellbeing. In response, Victoria College partnered with Mid-Coast Family Services during the spring...
Texas State

Two Katy restaurants named to Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas

Two Katy restaurants have been named to Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas for 2021. That’s My Dog and Pappa Gyros both ranked on the list of the top best food joints based on ratings from the popular food review website. In order to be considered for the Yelp Top 100, restaurants must have a five-star rating, and their menu items must be priced at $30 or less per person.
Victoria, TX

The City of Victoria opens a new section of landfill

VICTORIA, Texas – On April 7, a modified skid steer loader was used to roll out a thick plastic liner for a new half-cell at the City of Victoria landfill. Republic Services, which operates the landfill for the City, hired a contractor crew recently to finish preparing the new half-cell. The half-cell is comprised of a layer of clay, the plastic liner and a mesh geocomposite layer to protect the soil from pollutants.
Victoria, TX

'Go Western' Dance Community to host dance

The “Go Western” Dance Community will host a dance from 2 to 6 p.m. May 16 at Club Westerner, 1005 W. Constitution St., in Victoria. Texas 361 will provide the live music. Legal Limit will not perform as expected.
Texas State

The Easter Island Heads of Victoria Texas

VICTORIA, Texas – The Easter Island Heads of Victoria Texas. Stone heads that weigh more than a ton and are over 15 feet tall continue to be shroud in mystery. Who made them? and why? Are they supposed to mean something or are they just a tourist trap made to attract visitors to Victoria?
Victoria, TX

Vaccine Day at 25 News Now was a success

VICTORIA, Texas — It was Vaccine Day today at 25 News Now. From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at The Victoria Television Group, located at 3808 N. Navarro St., vaccines were distributed to our viewers. The one-time Johnson & Johnson vaccine was on hand, administered by the Texas Military and...
Victoria, TX

Major Amanda Streetman received Joint Service Commendation Medal

Air Force JAG Major Amanda Streetman was recently awarded a Joint Service Commendation Medal for work that she did in the Middle East last year. She is a graduate of Memorial High School and has been in the Air Force for eight years after graduating from South Texas Law School in Houston.