Australian vocalist Autmn Rains turns in wonderful EP, 'Safehouse'

By Ashton Howard
earmilk.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransitioning from one country to another is never easy, but things can become exponentially more difficult when you’re trying to start a new career there, but thats precisely what rising vocalist Autmn Rains elected to do. Hailing from Melbourne, Australia, Autmn quickly realized there weren’t many others around her making likeminded music, and luckily linked up with producer, LxndxnAve. The two quickly hit it off and began working on a project, which they spun into Autmn’s impressive recently released EP, Safehouse.

