The Biden administration has announced that the United States has passed another major milestone in its vaccination campaign with half of U.S. adults now fully vaccinated. There was further good news this week with the U.S. reporting its lowest number of Covid-19 cases in nearly a year with deaths also declining to their lowest level since March 2020. On top of that, Moderna also announced that its shot provides strong protection for children as young as 12, enhancing the prospects of younger Americans. As great as those stories are, some of the most promising news was published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding breakthrough infections.