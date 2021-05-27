newsbreak-logo
Supermodels Are Officially Wearing a $20 Grandpa Trend Instead of Shirts This Summer

By Tara Gonzalez
In Style
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It's getting to the point in the spring where you might want to stop wearing clothing. Thankfully, if you're looking for an alternative to shirts Kendall Jenner has an unexpected option.

Related
Home & Gardencrfashionbook.com

Steal These Supermodel’s Interior Design Style

Never did we think seeing a throw pillow or cool looking rug could fill us with as much excitement as it does, but here we are. We blame the pandemic. Over the last year our obsession with home glow-ups have been at an all time high. Just take one look at TikTok’s FYP and you'll see things like "rug tufting, decor trends, and squiggly mirrors."
New York City, NYPosted by
GQMagazine

Kendall Jenner Is Wearing Everything We Want To Right Now

A few weeks ago, Kendall Jenner did what Kendall Jenner does best: she swanned around the streets of NYC wearing some nifty designer duds, in an outfit engineered to single handedly revitalize the imperiled street style industry. This time, though, these weren’t just any designer duds—Jenner was wearing a fit of awe-inspiring proportion courtesy of The Row, the Olsen-founded powerhouse of unassuming luxury.
Tennistennis.com

Kendall Jenner hits the court in neon-tennis outfit

Guess who was serving aces on the court recently? No, not Naomi Osaka or Roger Federer, but American supermodel Kendall Jenner. Earlier this week, the 25-year-old socialite posted a photo of her on the court donning a neon green outfit in collaboration with Alo Yoga. The Aces Tennis Skirt and...
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

The Dani Michelle x Tradesy Partnership Has So Many Items Kendall Jenner Would Wear

In the world of fashion, celebrity stylist Dani Michelle is always in tune with the latest trends and one-of-a-kind finds. After all, she’s made a name for herself by styling some of the most fashionable models and reality stars such as Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Shanina Shaik. Now, she’s sharing her keen eye and trade secrets for fashionable finds with everyone else. Michelle has partnered with Tradesy to curate a 128-piece collection of vintage designer pieces and contemporary items. Founded in 2012, Tradesy is a fully automated fashion marketplace that connects buyers directly with sellers, cutting out the middleman in the luxury fashion secondhand market — think Poshmark but for slightly higher-end items.
Designers & CollectionsGrazia

The Summer Jewellery Trends That Will Improve Any Outfit

As we inch into a new season, thoughts inevitably turn to what we want to start wearing. Summer fashion is, by its very nature, an explosion of colour and joy as we all start to hope for better weather and longer days. Given how the weather certainly can't always be guaranteed, however, it stands to reason that we'd be looking for pieces to update our outfits but which can be worn again and again. And that's where jewellery comes in.
Apparelvmagazine.com

The Best Denim Shorts to Wear All Summer Long

Denim shorts are a classic summer piece, wearable for casual, day-to-day events with nearly any garment in your wardrobe. Whether you’re going to a summer barbecue or spending the day soaking up the sun, denim shorts are easy, comfortable and never go out of style. So if you’re looking to...
Apparelinputmag.com

These awesome short-sleeve shirts will help you stand out this summer

Summer will soon be upon us, meaning you should already have your eye set on a place to sit outdoors while enjoying a cool beverage. And when you picture yourself in that scene, you should be wearing something better than a T-shirt — especially now that vaccinations are giving us the opportunity to dress again.
ApparelPosted by
TheDailyBeast

I’ll Be Wearing This Linen Shirt All Summer Long

Scouting Report: This linen shirt from Quince isn’t just breathable and stylish, it’s suitable for any occasion, making it a summer staple. This Spring we are finally venturing out of our apartments, and that also means back into our offices (maybe). However leaving our makeshift standing desks behind doesn’t mean we have to abandon all comfort, and luxury basics brand Quince is here to help. Linen is, in many ways, the fabric of summer. The soft fabric is breathable in a wide array of temperatures and durable, too. Quince’s 100% Organic Linen Short Sleeve Shirt takes all the light and breezy benefits of linen and combines them with clean, classic cuts that can be worn comfortably to the office and the beach. Even with the unavoidable sweat at my neck and underarms, the shirt didn’t stick to my skin as I’ve experienced with synthetic fabrics. The linen shirt is easy to care for and free from chemicals and materials that aren’t great for you or the planet.
DrinksNYLON

Everything You Need To Know About Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila

Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila is close to hitting shelves, just in time for summer. The once-elusive liquor brand has been in the works for over three years by the model, and now, at long last, we have some concrete details. Starting on Tuesday, May 18, 818 Tequila will be available...
New York City, NYPosted by
Vice

Wearing Socks With Sandals Is Officially Cool Forever

Back in 2014, when the term "normcore" first enjoyed mainstream popularity, it kinda seemed like a joke: Ha ha ha, looking "normal" is somehow trendy now! Hey look, cool kids are wearing their dads' old trousers and their moms' ill-fitting jeans and scrunchies and overalls and crew-neck sweatshirts and orthopedic shoes! Ha! Ha! Ha! "Style icons of normcore include Larry David, Steve Jobs (guhh, turtlenecks!) and Blood Orange singer Devonte Hynes," wrote VICE contributor Chandler Levack in 2014, in a piece which framed the look as a "brilliant meme." Because of the age group of the tastemakers of normcore (collective opinion seems to attribute it to a group of art students who suddenly started wearing Patagonia fleeces, cheugy shoes, and tourist trappings), the look was deeply rooted in the essential garb of the 90s, with the intention, according to Levack, being "to go back to the womb, the grade 5 classroom, where everyone just wore novelty Northern Getaway sweatshirts and neon slush pants. To live inside your parents’ closet forever."
Apparelkendieveryday.com

The Only Jeans I’ll Be Wearing this Summer

Denim in the summer can be risky, let’s be honest. But lately it’s been nice and cool and I’ve not quite busted out the cut off shorts yet. I’ve returned to the denim days and it’s been really nice. And as if they were reading my diary, Madewell has launched their Summerweight Denim collection and I wanted to share it with you! You guys love Madewell denim as much as I do, so I feel like we can really bond over these beauties.
Beauty & FashionPage Six

Is Harry Styles launching a perfume and makeup line?

According to documents obtained by Page Six Style, the “Golden” singer, 27, was recently named as the director of a newly registered company which promises to offer fragrance and cosmetics. The company, called Pleased As Holdings Limited, was registered with the UK Company Directory on May 25, and sleuthed out...
Beauty & Fashionnuevoculture.com

Kendall Jenner Tries Out Spring’s Most Surprising Breakout Trend

This season’s breakout item—at least among celebrities!—is the tiny little vest. The menswear-inspired piece, which is typically worn as part of a three-piece suit, has been worn recently by trendsetters like Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid. Vogue’s Liana Satenstein described it best as, “a waistcoat plucked from Willy Wonka or The Wedding Singer, and shrunken into a Polly Pocket size.” Both Lipa and Hadid styled it nonchalantly with jeans and a simple long-sleeve top underneath, and now, Kendall Jenner is on board with the look. In fact, she just took it to the next level and wore it completely on its own.
Beauty & FashionVogue

Like Dua And Bella, Kendall Jenner Has Fallen For The Tiny Waistcoat

