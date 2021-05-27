Supermodels Are Officially Wearing a $20 Grandpa Trend Instead of Shirts This Summer

Back in 2014, when the term "normcore" first enjoyed mainstream popularity, it kinda seemed like a joke: Ha ha ha, looking "normal" is somehow trendy now! Hey look, cool kids are wearing their dads' old trousers and their moms' ill-fitting jeans and scrunchies and overalls and crew-neck sweatshirts and orthopedic shoes! Ha! Ha! Ha! "Style icons of normcore include Larry David, Steve Jobs (guhh, turtlenecks!) and Blood Orange singer Devonte Hynes," wrote VICE contributor Chandler Levack in 2014, in a piece which framed the look as a "brilliant meme." Because of the age group of the tastemakers of normcore (collective opinion seems to attribute it to a group of art students who suddenly started wearing Patagonia fleeces, cheugy shoes, and tourist trappings), the look was deeply rooted in the essential garb of the 90s, with the intention, according to Levack, being "to go back to the womb, the grade 5 classroom, where everyone just wore novelty Northern Getaway sweatshirts and neon slush pants. To live inside your parents’ closet forever."