Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Prentiss breaks hearts on "i'll do it again"

By Max Rosenfield
earmilk.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt just 14 years old, Prentiss is making music well beyond his age. His latest single "i'll do it again" picks up right where he left off showcasing his signature high-pitched voice and impressive songwriting abilities. The Jackson, Mississippi native is immensely talented, exhibiting songwriting skills that would be impressive for anyone let alone a young teenager like himself. Prentiss is authentic to his core. Not concerned with what his classmates think, he pushed through and kept chasing his dreams without their initial support. Now, that perseverance is paying off as he recently signed a deal with Cinematic Music Group.

earmilk.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heartbreak#Cinematic Music Group#Follow Prentiss#Catchy Melodies#Distant 808s#Songwriting Skills#Perseverance#Themes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Music
Related
Indianapolis, INPosted by
Pitchfork

This Time I’ll Be of Use

Indianapolis rappers Sirius Blvck and Oreo Jones, and producer David Moose Adamson have been orbiting each other for years. Before uniting as 81355 (pronounced “bless”) on Justin Vernon and the Dessner brother’s 37d03d label, the group members were in regular contact through features, shows, and the general closeness of the Naptown music community. Blvck and Jones, in fact, amassed enough recordings to release a joint album, unconcerned., at the tail end of 2020. This shared history is the foundation of This Time I’ll Be of Use, a record that brims with easy fusion and harmony.
Musicradiofacts.com

Alan Walker and Imanbek Drop New Single – “Sweet Dreams”

In the joining of two then-bedroom producers turned hugely successful DJs and producers, multi-platinum hitmaker Alan Walker and Grammy winner Imanbek release their track “Sweet Dreams,” which includes an infectious sampleof Scatman John´s “Scatman (Ski-Ba-Bop-Ba-Dop-Bop)”. The track is filled to the brim with high energy and intensity and is the perfect way to kick off the summer.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Salon

I killed the beloved hero of my books, and reader reactions were intense. Would I do it again?

Veronica Roth, author behind the Divergent series (Photo illustration by Salon/Veronica Roth/Nelson Fitch) In November 2013, the third book in my bestselling "Divergent" series, "Allegiant," had been on the shelves for a few weeks, and I was on a run. It was cold, and I had lost my keys somewhere along my path. As I waited for my husband to drive back to the apartment to let me in, I sat on my back steps and tweeted about my misery, as one does. Within seconds, I received a reply: I hope you freeze to death. Without hesitating, I blocked the user and closed Twitter.
Workoutshungryrunnergirl.com

When will I learn? + I’ll take the hint.

When will I learn? I always go into the ‘speed changes’ workout thinking it isn’t going to be that hard, and then I do the workout, and I remember it is incredibly hard. PS speed changes are when you run 100m FAST followed by 100m FLOAT (not a recovery but not all-out fast) for 3 miles. I usually do this workout in a place where every 100m is marked with triangles, but because I did the workout in St. George, I just kept checking my watch and did .1 mile fast, .1 mile float instead.
Musicfreshmusicfreaks.com

We ‘Can’t Fake The Feeling’ That This Week’s New Music Is ‘Something You Need’ | ICYMI Monday

Armin van Buuren x Sander van Doorn – ‘Jonson’s Play’. A decade and a half after getting Sander van Doorn’s signature treatment on his 2006 single ‘Control Freak’, Armin van Buuren bumps fists with the fellow dance music heavyweight to lock in their first-ever link-up since the dawn of time. Juggling heavy bass grinds with hypnotic synth salvos and harmonized melodies, ‘Jonson’s Play’ catapults listeners back into the days of old whilst forcefully transcending today’s production standard.
Musicedm.com

Marshmello Speaks: Listen to Him Break Down His New "Shockwave" Album on Pandora

If you've never heard Marshmello speak, now's your chance to hear the man behind the helmet. Despite the fact that his identity was confirmed years ago, Mello—for some reason—continues to operate under the guise of an anonymous DJ. Ergo, he rarely gives interviews and when he does, he usually remains silent and simply nods or shakes his head to communicate.
InternetElite Daily

26 IG Captions For Date Night That’ll Give Everyone Heart Eyes

What could be better than date night? You get an excuse to get dolled up and spend a romantic evening out with your main squeeze — and you might just get a really good couples pic out of it, too. But before you post on the 'gram, you'll want to come up with a clever Instagram caption to go along with it. Writing captions can be trickier than picking out a restaurant or deciding what movie to snuggle during afterward, so if you and your partner are struggling to write Instagram captions for date night, look no further — I’ve done the work for you.
MusicYour EDM

Dillon Francis Goes Deep With Drove On New EP Single, “Together”

Drove just dropped his new EP, Dawn, on Martin Garrix’s STMPD RCRDS, the follow up to his Dusk EP earlier this year. On one of the new singles, he teams up with Dillon Francis once again for “Together.”. “We already had a collaboration with Dillon on our previous EP ‘Dusk’...
Books & Literatureletterpile.com

A Free Bird – a Poetic Justice Direct From the Heart of a Bird Who Wants to Break the Chains and Be Free Again.

Prashasti is a working IT professional who in free liesure time can be found writing or reading poems, stories, articles. Such is a story of a bird whose wings were broken to let her be used for amusement and not fly. This bird wants to break those inhumane chains and boundaries and fly high to live a life she was meant to. In this poem both a human and an animal can be referred as the bird, because either ways it speaks lives for each and every living being on earth. Hope you enjoy reading this poetic tribute.
MinoritiesBillboard

First Out: New Music From Clairo, Fletcher, Vincint & More

As Pride Month continues, take some time to refresh your playlists with the latest tunes from your favorite LGBTQ artists. Billboard Pride is here to help with First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists. From Clairo's contemplative new single to Vincint's...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Pi'erre Bourne & Playboi Carti Show Off Their Chemistry On "Switching Lanes"

Pi'erre Bourne is one of the best producers in hip-hop right now and on Friday, he came through with his highly-anticipated project The Life Of Pi'erre 5. Fans knew Bourne was going to come with some heat, and they were hoping for some high-profile features. On the track "Switching Lanes," that's exactly what Bourne gave us as he linked up with his longtime collaborator, Playboi Carti, for a track that is filled with each artist's signature characteristics.
Musicearmilk.com

UK producer Martin Badder releases "Lover Boy" with Shania

UK-based producer Martin Badder drops soothing new track “ Lover Boy,” with vocals from rising singer-songwriter Shania. Intelligent song writing meets intricate instrumentals on the track which brings a chopped-up breakbeat drum pattern together with a delicate but rich chord progression. The synth-tinged offering sits snuggly between indie and electronica as Shania’s soft, melodic vocals pulls listeners into a world of comforting music that lilts with tasteful romanticism.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

34 New Songs Out Today

RETCH & V DON - "SOUND LIKE" NJ rapper Retch and Harlem producer V Don have shared another song off their upcoming album Gone 'Til Autumn, and it's a vicious slice of '90s New York-style rap. -- J BALVIN - "OTRO FILI" (ft. JAY WHEELER) Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
Musicelectrowow.net

GG Magree Fuses Rock With Electronic Music On “Loving You Kills Me”

Following her stunning 2020’s debut on Dim Mak with “Nervous Habits,” featuring Joey Fleming, GG Magree returns to Steve Aoki’s label with her new single “Loving You Kills Me,“ an emotive gem that fuses rock and electronic music. Opening with moody guitar chords, Magree’s heartfelt vocals immediately shine through as she belts out lyrics that paint a picture of loving someone so much that it hurts. The track’s bass-heavy, electric drop adds a dark and gritty edge to the otherwise romantic context, letting the world know that GG Magree is much more than just another pretty voice. The Australian powerhouse formerly made a name for herself through the raucous “Frontlines” with Zeds Dead & NGHTMRE, “Ghost” with Jauz or “Save My Grave” with Zeds Dead & DNMO. Read more about GG’s inspiration behind “Loving You Kills Me” below: