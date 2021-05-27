Prentiss breaks hearts on "i'll do it again"

What could be better than date night? You get an excuse to get dolled up and spend a romantic evening out with your main squeeze — and you might just get a really good couples pic out of it, too. But before you post on the 'gram, you'll want to come up with a clever Instagram caption to go along with it. Writing captions can be trickier than picking out a restaurant or deciding what movie to snuggle during afterward, so if you and your partner are struggling to write Instagram captions for date night, look no further — I’ve done the work for you.