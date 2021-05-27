Prentiss breaks hearts on "i'll do it again"
At just 14 years old, Prentiss is making music well beyond his age. His latest single "i'll do it again" picks up right where he left off showcasing his signature high-pitched voice and impressive songwriting abilities. The Jackson, Mississippi native is immensely talented, exhibiting songwriting skills that would be impressive for anyone let alone a young teenager like himself. Prentiss is authentic to his core. Not concerned with what his classmates think, he pushed through and kept chasing his dreams without their initial support. Now, that perseverance is paying off as he recently signed a deal with Cinematic Music Group.earmilk.com