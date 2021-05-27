Unlicensed contractor arrested in Bend on theft by fraud charge; detectives seek other scam victims

Driver cited for unsafe passing and driving under the influence of intoxicantsTwo people are hospitalized after a three-car collision on Highway 26 near milepost 97 at around 10 p.m. Sunday, May 16. An Oregon State Police news release states a Dodge Dakota, operated by Benjamin Davis, 20, of Bend, drove eastbound and tried unsafely to pass a Subaru Legacy operated by Marlon Pendleton, 69, of Bend. The Dakota collided with a westbound Toyota Camry operated by Richard Sixto-Tello, 22, of Sandy, and then collided with Pendleton's Subaru Legacy. Ground ambulance took Davis to St. Charles in Bend. Life Flight took Sixto-Tello to St. Charles in Bend. Ground ambulance took Pendleton to St. Charles Madras. According to the OSP release, after being treated at St. Charles Bend, officers took Davis into custody and transported him to the Jefferson County Jail. Davis was cited for third- and fourth-degree assault, reckless driving, reckless endangering and driving under the influence of intoxicants. {loadposition sub-article-01}