newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Dende drops vulnerable visual for "I Cried"

By Margaritë "Magi" Camaj
earmilk.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston, Texas' very own Dende has recently dropped a new visual for his single "I Cried" off of his recent album A Happy Man, a deeply vulnerable project filled with intense lyricism. A Happy Man has gotten many people on social media learning who Dende is and also definitely remembering...

earmilk.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
Happy, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Lyrics#Beautiful Music#Soul Music#Intense Lyricism#Singing#Happiness#Balloons#Surface#Objects#Man#Top Notch#Social Media Learning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
MusicKerrang

cleopatrick drop ​“most vulnerable” single yet, 2008

With debut album Bummer on the horizon, cleopatrick are giving fans a totally different taste of what to expect from the record with raw new single 2008. “2008 is the most honest moment on this album,” explains frontman Luke Gruntz. ​“It’s the most vulnerable cleopatrick song, and consequently, it’s the song that means the most to me out of anything I’ve ever written.
MusicHOT 97

Harlem Rapper Edot Baby Drops New Visual For ‘Illegal’

Harlem’s drill rapper, Edot Baby, is back with a menacing new visual for his lead track “Illegal.”. The AKLO91 directed visual shows the high-energy artist mobbing out with his homies in various scenes. Standing on cars and doing all of NY’s signature dances, it’s safe to say that Edot Baby and his crew are ready for the summer. Drill is one of the most popular genres in the industry right now. With popular artists like Pop Smoke, Fivio Foreign, and now Edot Baby.
TV & Videosklbjfm.com

Even More Radio Visuals

All the silly little videos we play during the show! Did we miss one you want to see? Let us know on Twitter and our research team will dig in and find it.
Musicwedr.com

New Music Friday

It’s New Music Friday and 99 JAMZ has you covered on new music releases for this week. Check out the list of new music from your favorite artist below!. DJ Khaled ft Lil Baby Megan thee Stallion Da Baby Post Malone- I Did It Music Video. Jay Burna- Life of...
MusicStereogum

The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week (the eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight). This week’s countdown is below, and you can listen to a playlist of all our 5 Best Songs on Spotify. This week, we had fun with...
MusicantiMUSIC

At The Gates Deliver The Paradox With New Video

At The Gates have released a music video for their new single "The Paradox". The song comes from the band's forthcoming album, "The Nightmare Of Being," which is due out July 2nd. Tomas Lindberg Redant had this to say, "Humanity is the biggest paradox. We as humans always want justification...
Musicdancehallmag.com

Akino Dirtfree Drops Visuals For ‘Loose Ball’: Watch

Recently labelled as the industry’s best-kept secret, Akino “Dirtfree” is winning over fans with a new track, a lyrical masterpiece titled Loose Ball that combines traditional dancehall energy with a hip hop flair. This song, released on the Program Over Everything Music over a week ago, is accompanied by a...
Musicmxdwn.com

At The Gates Unleashes Intense New Music Video for “The Paradox”

At The Gates have just released a brand new music video for their latest song, “The Paradox.” This is the second single to come out of As The Gates’ upcoming full-length studio album, The Nightmare of Being, which is set to be released this July. The Swedish metal band bring...
MusicPosted by
Club 93.7

June 2021 New Music Releases

Summertime is nearly upon us. And with the warm weather comes more new music to heat up the streets. Following a three-year album hiatus, the Migos return with their new Culture III album on June 11. The Atlanta trio haven't dropped a studio LP since January 2018's multiplatinum-selling Culture II and are looking to make a big comeback. The group has been teasing the project for what seems like years, keeping the buzz going with songs like "Need It" featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, "Taco Tuesday," and "Racks 2 Skinny." After teasing the finalization of the album in early May, they officially announced the new LP's release date on May 17 via social media.
MusicStereogum

Stream Bbymutha’s New EP Bastard Tapes Vol. 3

Last year, upon the release of her massive 25-track debut album Muthaland, the gifted Chattanooga rapper Bbymutha announced that she was retiring from music, effective immediately. Fortunately, she hasn’t held herself to that. Earlier this year, Bbymutha released a new EP called Muthaleficent 2. Over the weekend, she dropped another one.
MusicNME

Watch Girl In Red’s horror-themed video for ‘Body And Mind’

Girl In Red has shared a new horror-themed music video for her song ‘Body And Mind’, the latest single to be taken from her debut album. The Norwegian pop star – real name Marie Ulven – released her debut album ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’ last month. ‘Body...
Photographyaestheticamagazine.com

Visual Messaging

Security cameras bear down upon a plastic water bottle. Two figures embrace, distracted by smartphones. Fruits and vegetables grow from radioactive soil. Acid rain strikes the earth. These are paintings by Cuban-born, Switzerland-based Dayamí Hayek, an artist engaging with the key issues of our times through clever visual and textual juxtapositions. “I have always been worried about the future of the earth,” she says. “I use my paintings to express my worries and what I consider unfair in the world.”
CelebritiesStereogum

Haru Nemuri – “Seventh Heaven”

Japan’s Haru Nemuri, who was one of our best new artists of 2018, has been releasing some singles this year. The eclectic “Bang” was the first to follow her 2020 album Riot, and then there was “Inori Dake Ga Aru.” Today, she’s released “Seventh Heaven,” a gorgeous, atmospheric indie rock song with a cinematic music video. The build-up is intense and effective, and the lyrics are basically lovesick poetry.
radiofacts.com

DANCEHALL’S INVINCIBLE MESSENGER MULTI-PLATINUM, GRAMMY AWARD-NOMINATED ARTIST CHAM DROPS CINEMATIC NEW VISUAL “LOCK DOWN” PRODUCED BY USAIN BOLT

Having amassed success spanning over three decades for his pioneering milestones and culturally-shaping achievements in the space of Dancehall, Reggae, Hip Hop, and more, Cham (p.k.a Baby Cham) has crafted an undisputable legacy that remains peerless to the greatest in class. Today the multi Grammy Award-nominated, internationally acclaimed artist unleashes...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

26 New Songs Out Today

BIG FREEDIA - "JUDAS" (LADY GAGA COVER) Lady Gaga will release a 10th anniversary edition of Born This Way on June 18 via Interscope, and it'll feature reimaginings of six songs from the album by different artists. One of them is Big Freedia's very fun new version of "Judas," which is out now. "Judas was my favorite song when it came out originally, so I really wanted to cover it," Freedia said. "To me, 'Judas' is a love song about when someone does you dirty. I’ve sure had my experience with that. Who can’t relate?"
MusicHypebae

TXT Drops 'The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE' Studio Album With Lovesick Music Video

TXT (aka TOMORROW X TOGETHER), the five-member K-pop group under HYBE Corporation, has dropped their much-anticipated studio album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE. The eight-track record is led by “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You),” a song featuring the quintet’s first-ever collaboration. Members Yeonjun, Soobin, Huening Kai, Taehyun and Beomgyu revealed...
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

Emerging Country-Soul Artist Christiana Alaire Exhibits Versatility With Vulnerable Single “I Want It Back”

NASHVILLE, TN — Christiana Alaire, Georgia grown and Nashville based Country-Soul artist has released her latest single, I Want It Back, an emotive ballad of healing that will have you singing along as you embrace the empowering realization that your time, energy and devotion have immeasurable value as you reflect on past relationships. This track was penned by Christiana and co-penned with Nashville songwriter and long-time friend Matt Mulhare. Produced at OmniSound Studios in Nashville, the track has many veteran session musicians collaborating to bring the single to life: Acoustic Guitar/ Strings- Jake Clayton (Sunny Sweeney & Tanya Tucker), Electric Guitar -Troy Lancaster (Blake Shelton & Tim McGraw), Bass Guitar- Sam Hunter (Jewel, Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan), Drums- Evan Hutchings (Carly Pearce, Maddie & Tae & Ingrid Andress), Keys- Jeff Roach (Tim McGraw & Ne-Yo).
Celebritiesallkpop.com

Fans react to the many times that BTS Suga expressed his love for ARMYs

On a recent online community forum, fans gathered some photos and videos that showed the many times that BTS member Suga showed his love for the ARMYs. Suga was often seen by fans wearing the rings that had been sold at some BTS concerts. The rings are made in a way where if you change the direction of how you wear them, you can choose to either make the two rings form the ARMY logo (⟬⟭) or the BTS logo (⟭⟬). Suga was seen wearing the rings in ways to create the BTS logo on his right hand, and the ARMY logo on his left hand.
Musicpapermag.com

The Chainsmokers Back Movie About Emo Music Scene

EDM duo The Chainsmokers are backing a new scripted feature film about the emo music scene. The movie, which is still in its development stages, is entitled Every Nite Is Emo Nite. Petracca and Freed are both excited for the new film and how it's going to open people up...