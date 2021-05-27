newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Acer targets large-screen market with industry's first 17-inch Chromebook

By Shawn Knight
Posted by 
TechSpot
TechSpot
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Editor's take: Acer ahead of next week’s virtual Computex trade show has announced what it is calling the industry’s first 17-inch Chromebook. The general trend in personal mobile computing for a long time was to shrink devices, but as modern smartphones have proven, there's always going to be a market for large-screen devices and Acer is wise to target that demographic with a low-cost device like the Chromebook 317.

www.techspot.com
TechSpot

TechSpot

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acer#Backlit Keyboard#Bluetooth 5 0#Storage Devices#Mobile Devices#Computex#Fhd#Intel Uhd Graphics#Wi Fi#Usb#Intel Celeron#17 Inch Chromebook#Large Screen Devices#Modern Smartphones#Onboard Storage#Dual Core Processor#Battery#Narrow Bezels#Personal Mobile Computing#4gb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Computers
News Break
Bluetooth
Related
Computersslickdeals.net

Acer Spin 311 Chromebook: MT8183C, 11.6" Touch, 4GB DDR4, 32GB eMMC

Target has Acer 11.6" Touchscreen Convertible Spin 311 Chromebook (CP311-3H-K23X) for $161.99 when you follow the instructions below. 2.5% Slickdeals Cashback is available for this store (PC extension required, before checkout) see details below. Shipping is free. Thanks to community member hans007 for finding this deal. Instructions:. Click here and...
Computersmoneysavingmom.com

ASUS 2-in-1 Touch-Screen Chromebook only $329 shipped (Reg. $530!)

If you’re looking for a great deal on a laptop, Best Buy has this ASUS 2-in-1 14″ Touch-Screen Chromebook for just $329 shipped!. Today only, Best Buy has this ASUS 2-in-1 14″ Touch-Screen Chromebook for just $329 shipped (regularly $529)!. This is a fantastic deal on this highly rated laptop.
ComputersConsumer Reports.org

First Look: Apple's New 24-Inch iMac

Laptops long ago eclipsed desktop computers in popularity, but for many people who have a dedicated spot at home for work, there’s a lot to like about all-in-one computers such as the new Apple iMac, which is up for preorder now. The new iMac is a compelling package that combines...
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

RetroTINK 5X Pro designed for playing retro consoles on large screen TVs

If you are interested in learning more about the RetroTINK 5X Pro, an FPGA-powered device designed for connecting retro consoles to modern TVs to enjoy retro gaming on large screens. You will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have been using the hardware and interviewing its creator, while showing you what you can expect once you connect it to your setup. Features of the RetroTINK 5X Pro priced at $275 include :
ComputersPocket-lint.com

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 review: Outperforming its asking price

(Pocket-lint) - The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 is a laptop you might buy if you'd really like a MacBook but don't have anything like that kind of cash to spend. It looks a bit MacBook-like, and has several great touches of high-end design. It doesn't look like it should cost...
ComputersNew York Post

Save up to 52% off these 10 Dell, Acer, Lenovo Chromebooks

Discover startups, services, products and more from our partner StackCommerce. NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. Who doesn’t want a little upgrade to their tech? Given how much time we spend working these days, having a newer computer can make your life so much easier. And choosing a refurbished unit can save you hundreds of dollars.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Qualcomm 7c Gen 2 Targets Low-End Windows, Chromebooks

Qualcomm has a new Arm processor ready for Windows and Chrome. Today, it announced the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2, aimed at laptops starting at $349, which means you probably won’t see it powering the best Ultrabrooks and premium laptops. The company claims that this will bring premium features to budget...
TechnologyMacworld

12.9-inch iPad Pro review roundup: A gorgeous screen and tremendous speed

Like the iMac, the new iPad Pro goes on sale this week, and the first reviews are beginning to arrive. And as expected, the screen and the processor are mind-blowingly good. Dieter Bohn at the Verge calls the iPad Pro’s Liquid Retina XDR display “the best thing for watching movies that isn’t a high-end television” and “functionally equivalent to a high-end OLED TV.” It’s so good, he says, that you won’t even notice it at first: “The magic kicks in when you are viewing videos or photos in full-screen. When you do that, the iPad Pro kicks into a different HDR mode (or in Apple’s parlance, XDR, for “Extreme Dynamic Range”) that really is stunning.”
Computerswmleader.com

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (2021) review: victory lap

Acer has made three significant upgrades to the best-in-class Chromebook Spin 713. The first is that the device now has Intel’s newest 11th Gen processors. The second is that the USB-C ports both support Thunderbolt 4. And the third is that it now has an optional fingerprint reader. These aren’t...
Computerschromeunboxed.com

Exclusive: ASUS set to launch the world’s first 17.3″ Chromebook

A little over a month ago, I penned my thoughts as to why manufacturers should consider making larger, 17.3″ Chromebooks. While I am not a fan of the massive laptop form-factor, I understand their appeal and the use case for a lot of users. I honestly believed that an OEM would eventually hop on board given the focus that Google has placed on the Enterprise segment but I really thought that it would be a couple of years or more before we actually saw a 17.3″ Chrome OS device in the flesh. Apparently, I was wrong.
TechnologyPosted by
Popular Science

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch review: The screen will spoil you

Even before its most recent update, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro felt like a flex. Take the biggest iPad out in public and there was a good chance it would be the prettiest display in the room, even compared to high-end laptops. The new iPad Pro, which Apple announced earlier this month, raises the bar even higher when it comes to beautiful screens.
Computersmakeuseof.com

What’s New in Bodhi Linux 6? 4 New Updates to Look Out For

Bodhi Linux, the self-described "Enlightened Linux Distribution," just got its first major point release in over a year. Bodhi version 6.0.0 brings several changes and improvements, and we're going to take a look at them today. We'll also consider your choices when upgrading or switching to Bodhi 6. What Is...
ElectronicsLas Vegas Herald

Multimedia Projectors Market is Booming Worldwide | Microtek, Acer, Samsung

Latest released a research document on Global Multimedia Projectors Market that includes survey highlights, in-depth interviews insights with industry experts, and a review of industry dynamics with help of our global network of consultants and executives within the OEMs & aftermarket. These market estimates have been evaluated considering base year as 2021 and by studying the impact of various macro-economic factors, local and regional regulatory regimes to better understand current market dynamics affecting the Multimedia Projectors growth and further bottom-up approach is applied to deliver comprehensive company profiles of major and emerging players of the industry, including Epson (Japan), Dell (United States), Lenovo (China), Hewlett-Packard (United States), Sony (Japan), Hitachi (Japan), Microtek (Japan), Casio (Japan), Acer (Taiwan), Samsung (South Korea).
Computersreviewgeek.com

HP’s 14-inch Chromebook Graduates to 11th Gen Intel Processors

We’re seeing Intel 11th Gen processors arrive in more and more devices lately, offering up some much-needed competition for AMD. HP is always quick to update its lineup, and the latest is the HP Pro c640 G2 Chromebook getting the 11th gen treatment. On the outside, this latest generation is...