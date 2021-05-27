Acer targets large-screen market with industry's first 17-inch Chromebook

Like the iMac, the new iPad Pro goes on sale this week, and the first reviews are beginning to arrive. And as expected, the screen and the processor are mind-blowingly good. Dieter Bohn at the Verge calls the iPad Pro’s Liquid Retina XDR display “the best thing for watching movies that isn’t a high-end television” and “functionally equivalent to a high-end OLED TV.” It’s so good, he says, that you won’t even notice it at first: “The magic kicks in when you are viewing videos or photos in full-screen. When you do that, the iPad Pro kicks into a different HDR mode (or in Apple’s parlance, XDR, for “Extreme Dynamic Range”) that really is stunning.”