Acer targets large-screen market with industry's first 17-inch Chromebook
Editor's take: Acer ahead of next week’s virtual Computex trade show has announced what it is calling the industry’s first 17-inch Chromebook. The general trend in personal mobile computing for a long time was to shrink devices, but as modern smartphones have proven, there's always going to be a market for large-screen devices and Acer is wise to target that demographic with a low-cost device like the Chromebook 317.www.techspot.com