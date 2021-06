It’s been more than 15 months since our nation began its fight against COVID-19. We’ve prevented infections, cared for the sick, saved lives and mourned those we’ve lost. We’ve provided so much more than medicine during this time. The burdens and responsibilities of the pandemic have strained organizations, families, and each of us in very personal ways. Now, as more than 2.3 million veterans across the nation have been fully vaccinated (nearly 4,000 through our medical center), trust and confidence in VA health care is at an all-time high.