Belleville, IL

St. Clair County Transit District to Continue Offering FREE Public Transportation to COVID-19 Vaccination Site in Belleville

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 2 days ago
BELLEVILLE - As the mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center in Belleville prepares to shut down on Sunday, May 30, the St. Clair County Transit District reminds area residents that free transportation will remain available to and from the vaccine clinic sponsored by the St. Clair County Health Department located at 330 West Main Street in Belleville, where vaccines are still being administered. Individuals must have a confirmed vaccination appointment to gain Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com
