Fan at Pirates game: no mask, no shirt…no pants?!

The Pirates have been bad lately, and yesterday they were embarrassing, committing one of baseball’s all-time blunders. Joe did not go into detail, so we will. On what should have been a routine ground ball out in the third inning, third baseman Eric Gonzalez’s throw pulled first baseman Will Craig off the base, but he only needed to step on the bag and the Cubs’ Javier Baez would have been easily out and the inning would have ended. But Baez turned and ran back toward home plate and Craig inexplicably jogged after him, eventually flipping the ball to catcher Michael Perez when the Cubs’ Wilson Contreras raced all the way home from second base. Perez only needed to throw to first and complete the forceout of Baez to negate the run and end the inning, but his throw eluded Adam Frazier and went into right field. Baez ran all the way to second base as the Cubs laughed at the Pirates’ ineptitude.