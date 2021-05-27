newsbreak-logo
MLB

Fan at Pirates game: no mask, no shirt…no pants?!

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 3 days ago

Fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear a mask at PNC Park, but it looks like one fan took it one step further. In an image captured by Barstool Sports, fan at the ballpark can be seen with shirt off and legs up over the seats in front of him.

