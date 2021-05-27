Step Up Your BBQ Game With the Ultimate Grill Igniter

If summer had a smell, it would be charcoal. It’s that open-your-back-door-and-know-your-neighbor-is-grilling-burgers smell. Charcoal means good things are about to happen, from gathering with family to celebrating holidays to staying outside as long as possible. The best part about charcoal grills is that it’s not fancy, fussy or expensive compared gas grills. If you’re a grilling newbie, a classic charcoal kettle is a perfect grill to start with, but just because it’s simple doesn’t mean it’s basic. Many grill masters around the world still opt for charcoal. Today’s charcoal grills come with some seriously cool features, from digital alerts to combo smokers. If you’re ready to kick off summer, AKA grilling season, we’ve rounded up the best charcoal grills you can order online for every budget and cooking style. Take a look at these top-rated buys and see which charcoal grill is right for you.