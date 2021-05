MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they arrested a man for drunk driving over the weekend after an officer saw him crash into a car before driving off. 49-year-old La’Darrel Williams was arrested Sunday after an officer said they saw him crash into another car in the area of Williamson Street and Wilson Street just after 1 p.m. Sunday. Williams allegedly drove away after hitting another car, but was seen walking away from the car a few blocks away from the crash.