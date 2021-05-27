newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Interpretable or Accurate? Why Not Both?

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, EBMs precisely tries to fill this void. EBMs, which stands for Explainable Boosting Machine, are models designed to have accuracy comparable to state-of-the-art machine learning methods like Random Forest and Boosted Trees while being highly intelligible and explainable. This article will look at the idea behind EBMs and implement...

towardsdatascience.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deep Learning#Summary Data#First Data#Performance Data#Random Forest#Human Resources#Ai#Shap#Hastie Tibshirani#F1#F2#Ebm#Lime#Partial Dependence Plots#Linear Models#Dataset#Complex Algorithms#Model Explanations#Accuracy#Interpretability Toolkit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Science
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Electronicsdevex.com

Robots, drones, and AI: The new technology making waves in WASH

In India, robots search through sewers to identify needed repairs. In Israel, satellite sensors roam the skies to detect drinking water leaks. And in the Republic of Congo, satellites and artificial intelligence track floods in near real time, allowing for swift remedial action. While the use of robotics, drones, and...
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Parametrization invariant interpretation of priors and posteriors

In this paper we leverage on probability over Riemannian manifolds to rethink the interpretation of priors and posteriors in Bayesian inference. The main mindshift is to move away from the idea that "a prior distribution establishes a probability distribution over the parameters of our model" to the idea that "a prior distribution establishes a probability distribution over probability distributions". To do that we assume that our probabilistic model is a Riemannian manifold with the Fisher metric. Under this mindset, any distribution over probability distributions should be "intrinsic", that is, invariant to the specific parametrization which is selected for the manifold. We exemplify our ideas through a simple analysis of distributions over the manifold of Bernoulli distributions.
Technologymatterport.com

How accurate are dimensions in Matterport Spaces?

You may wish to take a measurement in Workshop or download the MatterPak™ Bundle (point clouds, OBJ, and others) for a specific space. Measurements in Matterport are generally accurate to within 1% of reality under normal operating conditions. Decalibration, abnormal temperatures, and other factors may result in reduced accuracy. For...
Computersarxiv.org

On Interpretation and Measurement of Soft Attributes for Recommendation

We address how to robustly interpret natural language refinements (or critiques) in recommender systems. In particular, in human-human recommendation settings people frequently use soft attributes to express preferences about items, including concepts like the originality of a movie plot, the noisiness of a venue, or the complexity of a recipe. While binary tagging is extensively studied in the context of recommender systems, soft attributes often involve subjective and contextual aspects, which cannot be captured reliably in this way, nor be represented as objective binary truth in a knowledge base. This also adds important considerations when measuring soft attribute ranking. We propose a more natural representation as personalized relative statements, rather than as absolute item properties. We present novel data collection techniques and evaluation approaches, and a new public dataset. We also propose a set of scoring approaches, from unsupervised to weakly supervised to fully supervised, as a step towards interpreting and acting upon soft attribute based critiques.
Internetarxiv.org

Entity-Based Query Interpretation

Web search queries can be rather ambiguous: Is "paris hilton" meant to find the latest news on the celebrity or to find a specific hotel in Paris? And in which of the worldwide more than 20 "Parises"? We propose to solve this ambiguity problem by deriving entity-based query interpretations: given some query, the task is to link suitable parts of the query to semantically compatible entities in a background knowledge base. Our suggested approach to identify the most reasonable interpretations of a query based on the contained entities focuses on effectiveness but also on efficiency since web search response times should not exceed some hundreds of milliseconds. In our approach, we propose to use query segmentation as a pre-processing step that finds promising segment-based "skeletons". These skeletons are then enhanced to "interpretations" by linking the contained segments to entities from a knowledge base and then ranking the interpretations in a final step. An experimental comparison on a corpus of 2,800 queries shows our approach to have a better interpretation accuracy at a better run time than the previously most effective query entity linking methods.
SoftwareZDNet

Artificial intelligence taking over DevOps functions, survey confirms

The pace of software releases has only accelerated, and DevOps is the reason things have sped up. Now, artificial intelligence and machine learning are also starting to play a role in this acceleration of code releases. That's the word from GitLab's latest survey of 4,300 developers and managers, which finds...
Softwareinceptivemind.com

Facebook teaches AI systems to forget irrelevant information

Unlike human memory, most neural networks typically process information indiscriminately. On a small scale, this is functional. But current AI mechanisms used to selectively focus on certain parts of their input struggle with ever-larger quantities of information, incurring unsustainable computational costs. For this reason, Facebook researchers want to help future...
EconomyThe Drum

Why now is the time for brands to (re)build accurate data dictionaries

The ad world is laser-focused on data. Brands are trying to identify the data at their fingertips while also determining how much data will be available for their ad campaigns in the future. This is especially true in the digital space, where looming changes could lead to pain points. However, many brands are stuck at the beginning. They are having trouble organizing and mining their data, not only for digital, but across all channels. One key question that keeps popping up is: “Where do we start?”
EngineeringPosted by
SPY

Get in Line With These Super-Accurate Laser Distance Measures

The best laser distance measures work by shooting a pulse of light at a target and measuring the time it takes the reflection to return to the device. Unlike tape measures, there’s never any slack or bending; you can get a more accurate reading with lasers, especially at longer distances. Plus, you don’t need to have another person to hold the other end taught.
Economyt2conline.com

The number one SEO mistake to avoid – neglecting local SEO

There is a link between the location of a searcher and the search term. Experts describe this as the search intent, and it is something that search engine algorithms regularly use to define relevant results. Thus a simple search about a cuisine shows us all the nearby restaurants that provide the delicacy. That right here is local SEO in a nutshell, doing right by the hoteliers in your area. And, this is what you should aim to strive for – starting today.
CollegesThe Next Web

Why you should be very wary of AI that ‘processes’ college video applications

To the graduating class of 2021 I have but one piece of advice for you: watch out for snake oil. Artificial intelligence is a backbone technology that’s as important as the internet or electricity. But it’s also a field so rife with scams that even institutions of higher learning are getting duped by smooth-talking marketing teams and BS AI.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

5 Tools to Maintain Your Machine Learning Projects Efficiently

Debug, test, and version control your projects. Regardless of its end goal, any software project must go through some common set of steps from ideation to deployment. For example, data science projects, in general, are software projects, and so they need to go through the same development process. This development process contains steps such as ideation and planning, design solution, implementation, testing the software, deploying it, and maintaining it.
InternetSearchengine Journal

Google on What’s Going on With FAQ Rich Results

Google’s John Mueller was asked about the status of the FAQ structured data and if it still worked for producing rich results. Mueller answered yes and explained the process of fine tuning not just the rich results but also the search results themselves. FAQ Structured Data. Structured data is markup,...
ScienceScience Daily

Accurate evaluation of CRISPR genome editing

CRISPR technology allows researchers to edit genomes by altering DNA sequences and by thus modifying gene function. Its many potential applications include correcting genetic defects, treating and preventing the spread of diseases and improving crops. Genome editing tools, such as the CRISPR-Cas9 technology, can be engineered to make extremely well-defined...
Technologytechacrobat.com

Ways Artificial Intelligence Will Impact Your Life Positively

We live in a world that is constantly changing. Artificial intelligence is now universal in our digital lives, with positive and negative consequences. Some gadgets keep track of our everyday activities and make our lives easier. Although the device may have some drawbacks, we continue to use it because of the benefits.
ComputersIBM - United States

A beginner’s guide to artificial intelligence and machine learning

For millennia, humans have pondered the idea of building intelligent machines. Ever since, artificial intelligence (AI) has had highs and lows, demonstrated successes and unfulfilled potential. Today, the news is filled with the application of machine learning algorithms to new problems. From cancer detection and prediction to image understanding and summarization and natural language processing, AI is empowering people and changing our world.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Understanding and Interpreting Data in Python

Being data scientist, we all have to work on a lot of different datasets. To fit any predictive model on a dataset, we need to understand the complexity of the dataset before deciding which predictive model to use to get optimal performance. But, datasets are generally huge, and manually understanding each data point in the dataset is impossible. Thus, we need some metrics and visualizations to help us understand the nature of data and give us a brief overview.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

What is Responsible AI?

When we talk about AI, we usually mean a machine learning model that is used within a system to automate something. For example, a self-driving car can take images from sensors. A machine learning model can use these images to make predictions (e.g. the object in front of us is a tree). These predictions are used by the car to make decisions (e.g. turn left to avoid the tree). We refer to this whole system as AI.
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

Google is working on a mega quantum computer

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has vowed to build a commercial-grade quantum computer by 2029. With the announcement at its Google I/O 2021 event, the company joins the likes of IBM, which has promised to deliver a 1000 qubit quantum computer by 2023 and Japanese tech giant Fujitsu that’s recently announced a new initiative to also build 1000 qubits quantum computer within the next few years.