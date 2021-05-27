21 Asian-Owned Beauty Brands You Should Be Shopping

Any time you've seen a picture of Kylie Jenner and thought, "Wow, her makeup looks amazing," you probably had Ariel Tejada (who you might know as @MakeupByAriel) to thank for that. The makeup artist is responsible for an overwhelming amount of her best beauty looks from Instagram, Kylie Cosmetics campaigns, and red carpet events (in fact, Tejada regularly refers to her as "his muse"). As he tells Allure, a huge part of being able to pull a look off as successfully as he does is having the right tools on hand.