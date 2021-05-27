21 Asian-Owned Beauty Brands You Should Be Shopping
There's no denying that Asian-owned beauty brands like Glow Recipe and CTZN Cosmetics have changed the game and transformed the beauty space. If you're a bonafide beauty lover like me, you need to give these brands a shot. I've got you covered with the best Asian-owned brands, whether you're in the market for instant manicures or looking for some SPF to try for summer. From ultra-hydrating K-beauty skincare products to clip-in ponytails (yep, you can get an Ari-style pony in seconds), these are some of the best Asian-owned beauty brands you should be shopping.www.seventeen.com