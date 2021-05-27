newsbreak-logo
Public Health

North Carolina hospitalizations continue to drop as state reports 849 additional COVID-19 cases

By Web Staff
Posted by 
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iUA10_0aDgmw6c00

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 853,107 PCR positive cases and 147,309 antigen positive cases, 681 people hospitalized and 13,055 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 849 new total cases and 24 additional deaths from Wednesday.

A total of 13,172,092 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS PERCENT POSITIVITY
NC STATE TOTALS 1,000,416 849 13,055 24 681 -14 2.80%
BERTIE COUNTY 1,782 0 43 0
CAMDEN COUNTY 679 1 5 0
CHOWAN COUNTY 1,479 5 23 0
CURRITUCK COUNTY 1,574 0 16 0
DARE COUNTY 2,137 1 10 0
GATES COUNTY 745 0 13 0
HERTFORD COUNTY 2,109 0 64 1
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 1,891 0 59 0
PASQUOTANK COUNTY 3,410 4 83 0
PERQUIMANS COUNTY 1,022 0 12 0
LOCAL TOTALS 16,828 11 328 1

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

