Capotherapy: The Brazilian Therapy Offers Benefits For Older Adults

Music always brings back memories. “Perfect Harmony was developed five years ago by the Great American Songbook Foundation with the idea of returning to the way music was originally enjoyed – as a community experience in which family, friends and loved ones grabbed a piece of sheet music, gathered around a piano and enjoyed music together,” said Renée La Schiazza, director of programs for the Great American Songbook Foundation. “The songs that the Perfect Harmony program selects are aligned with the music that was popular when most older adults were in their late teens or early adulthood. Research suggests that music from this period of a person’s life has a special significance due to biological factors and life experiences that connect our memories to feelings we experienced during that transformational time. For older adults today, this tends to be music from the Great American Songbook, the most important and influential American popular songs, Broadway hits, and jazz standards from the early 20th century that have stood the test of time.”