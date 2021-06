Craft beer has been dramatically impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Indeed, many breweries—particularly those that rely on a taproom model with little retail distribution—have been crippled. Bart Watson, chief economist at the Brewers Association, estimates that craft beer volume dropped 9% last year, a performance that was much worse than that of overall beer, which declined 3% (excluding FMBs). As a result, craft’s share of the beer pie dropped to approximately 12% in 2020, from 14% in the year prior. Craft beer’s underperformance is largely due to the fact that sales skew more toward the on-premise, including draft, than overall beer.