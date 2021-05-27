The Real Reason David Schwimmer Almost Didn't Star In Friends
David Schwimmer has had a long and successful career in the entertainment industry, and it's no secret that much of his notoriety comes from the fact that he starred as Ross Gellar on the hit sitcom "Friends" from 1994-2004 (via IMDb). Before skyrocketing to fame, though, Schwimmer had notable roles on shows like "The Wonder Years," "L.A. Law," and ”Blossom" in the early '90s, and also had roles in movies like "Twenty Bucks," "Flight of the Intruder," "Crossing the Bridge," and the made-for-TV movie, "A Deadly Silence."www.thelist.com