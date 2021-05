If there were ever a relatable yet inexplicable vice, it’s this one: You make a meal, dirtying some dishes in the process. You know you should wash them right away, but you think, I’m busy, I’ll do it later. Another meal passes in this manner, and then another, and before you know it, you have a sink full of dishes and a stomach full of dread. You continue procrastinating until you can procrastinate no longer, whether because someone has scolded you, you’ve run out of clean dishes, or you’ve just become too disgusted with yourself to let the pileup continue. And when you’re finally pushed to empty the sink, the task may be annoying, but—all things considered—really not so bad.