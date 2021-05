Amazon on Thursday said it's aiming to hire 75,000 warehouse workers and delivery drivers across the US and Canada. The retail giant, which last month prevailed in a fight against labor organizing at one of its warehouses in Alabama, said average starting pay for the open roles is $17 an hour. It's also offering a bonus to new workers that show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination. The hiring comes as the company is gearing up for its annual Prime Day event next month.