San Diego, CA

Painting with a glass of mezcal

San Diego weekly Reader
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamal Smith (aka 10-19 The Numberman) is one half of Parker & the Numberman, a hip-hop trio with Jack King and Brandon Zamudio. Their EP Early was nominated for Best Hip-Hop Album at the 2011 San Diego Music Awards. The following year, the band (reduced to a duo) won a Best Hip-Hop Album SDMA. He went solo in 2014 with a four-song cassette tape, the Natalie Rose EP, and his album Solus Superstes won Best Hip-Hop or Rap Album at the 2018 San Diego Music Awards. He’s now releasing new music with a trip-hop quartet, 10-19 and the Numbermen, described as “a psychedelic outfit bent on exploring the outer edges of traditional rap music, stretching and bending its boom-bap boundaries into a surreal mix of rhyme, rhythm, and melody.” The new project pairs him with multi-instrumentalists/producers Joel Kynan, Brian Scafidi, and Sean Burdeaux. Recorded in January and released on local It’s Okay I’m Crying Records, their debut EP Spokes was preceded by singles such as “Smooth Piss” (which also came with a music video) and “July 10th.”

www.sandiegoreader.com
