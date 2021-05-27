newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

LEGO Unveils Its Largest Set to Date With Over 11,000 Pieces

By Arnesia Young
mymodernmet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter spending months on end without being able to travel anywhere, most everyone is ready for a change of pace. And while some still might not be ready to flit off to new adventures in some unfamiliar part of the world, LEGO has released a new set that will allow you to explore even the most remote corners of the globe—all from the comfort of your own living room. The LEGO Art World Map kit can be used to build a vibrant display of the world map that is fully customizable. And with over 11,000 pieces, it is LEGO’s largest set to date.

mymodernmet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Art#Travel Bloggers#Iconic Designs#Original Stories#Art#The World Map#Lego Art#Amazon Facebook#Original Designs#Adventures#Bathymetric Mapping#Building#Travel Stories#Ocean Floor#Tales#Earth#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Lego
News Break
Arts
Related
Minorities10NEWS

LEGO reveals first LGBTQ-themed set ahead of Pride Month

WASHINGTON — For the first time in LEGO's 89-year history, the company is launching an LGBTQ-themed set. The set, named "Everyone Is Awesome," was inspired by the rainbow flag and features 11 monochrome figures, each with its own rainbow color and individual hairstyle, LEGO announced Thursday. Matthew Ashton, Lego's Vice...
Entertainment987thebull.com

Lego Unveils 2,048-Piece ‘Friends’ Apartment Set

Lego wants to prove that Rachel, Ross, Joey, Monica, Phoebe, and Chandler will always be there for us with a 2,048-piece Friends apartment kit. It includes the show’s two main NYC apartments and plenty of inside jokes. For example, there’s the meat-sweats Thanksgiving turkey, the giant poking device used to...
Minoritiesspectrumlocalnews.com

Lego to launch first LGBTQIA+ set in time for Pride Month

In an effort to make their products more inclusive, the LEGO Group this week announced their first-ever LGBTQIA+ themed set will debut just in time for Pride Month. The LEGO Group announced their first-ever LGBTQIA+ themed set will debut just in time for Pride Month. The buildable display model contains...
MinoritiesWTKR

Lego unveils new set to celebrate Pride Month

Lego on Thursday unveiled its newest set — a display that celebrates LGBTQ+ people for Pride Month. The new set is called "Everyone is Awesome," a name inspired by the song "Everything is Awesome" from "The Lego Movie." It features 11 mini figurines of different colors of the rainbow along with a rainbow-colored display.
ShoppingPeople

LEGO Debuts Its Biggest Marvel Set Yet — and It Has 3,772 Pieces!

The newest LEGO set is the largest Marvel one ever. On Monday, LEGO debuted its latest Spider-Man set of the franchise's famous Daily Bugle office building. The set, priced at $299.99, is the newest addition to the brand's Spider-Man lineup, and shows the New York newspaper office building where Peter Parker works in the Marvel comics.
Lifestylechipandco.com

New LEGO Mickey and Friends Summer 2021 Sets For DUPLO!

Please note: some posts may contain affiliate links which means our team could earn money if you purchase products from our site. Let’s get ready to build this summer!! New LEGO Mickey and Friends collection for DUPLO are set to arrive this June! These fun sets featuring Mickey and Friends will allow little ones to dive into their imaginations with fun explorations into space, being a fire fighting hero, and more!
ShoppingGamespot

Lego Friends Apartment Set Available Now For Lego VIP Members

The Lego movie told us that we should throw out the instructions and, as Master Builders, make whatever we want. But for many, Lego sets are all about reliving our favorite things one brick at a time; in just a few weeks, fans of the NBC show Friends can with the upcoming Friends Apartments Lego set.
Shoppingbrickfanatics.com

LEGO Friends TV show GWP rumoured for June

A Friends TV show-themed gift-with-purchase is rumoured to be on the way this summer, tying into the upcoming release of LEGO 10292 The Friends Apartments. Instagram user briqfoundation reports that a Friends-themed mug will soon be available as a freebie through LEGO Stores and LEGO.com. At the moment, it’s not clear whether this will be an actual ceramic mug with a LEGO Friends design, a buildable LEGO mug, or something closer to the plastic, oversized minifigure accessory mugs currently sold through official channels.
MinoritiesPosted by
Indy100

Lego to launch rainbow-themed set for first LGBTQIA+ collection

Lego is launching an LGBTQ+ themed set titled Everyone Is Awesome. Designer Matthew Ashton said the set will include colours making up the rainbow flag, along with pale blue, white and pink representing the trans community, and black and brown to acknowledge the diversity of skin tones and backgrounds within the community.
Shoppingcampuslately.com

Lego has unveiled the largest Marvel collection yet, which is going to be very expensive

Sure, the individual who calls himself a Marvel fan has a pair of relics on his shelf associated with his favorite movies. Not only do kids love to ride, but a Lego set recently rolled out two sets of Marvel games. A host of Spider-Man and Venomos will soon be included in our collection, which will be the largest to date and the most expensive in both arrangement and style.
Entertainmentflickeringmyth.com

LEGO unveils biggest ever Marvel set with the Daily Bugle

LEGO has unveiled its tallest Marvel build yet with the upcoming Daily Bugle (76178) set. Measuring over 32 inches high, it consists of 3,772 pieces and comes with 25 minifigures and goes on sale on May 26th for VIP members and on June 1st to the general public, priced at $299.99/£274.99; check out the promotional images here…
Shoppingbrickfanatics.com

First image of LEGO Friends coffee mug GWP

The first image of the LEGO Friends coffee mug gift-with-purchase has surfaced online, confirming that it’s going to be available with purchases of 21319 Central Perk. The LEGO Group’s official Instagram account served an ad for the promo to The Brick Fan – presumably a little prematurely, given the offer isn’t yet live at the official online store. But it’s our first confirmation that the coffee mug will be available exclusively with 2019’s LEGO Ideas set based on Friends, rather than the newly-released 10292 The Friends Apartments.
Lifestylereviewgeek.com

LEGO Will Show You the World With This 11,695 Piece Map Set

Love geography? What about cartography? If you’re an art-loving globetrotter, LEGO is here to spoil you with its new LEGO Art World Map. Oh, and did I mention it contains the most LEGO pieces ever used in a set?. The LEGO Art World Map is the newest member of the...
Designhypebeast.com

LEGO Art's 11,695-Piece World Map Is Made for Wanderlusters

LEGO Art has just released a massive new kit that sees the most pieces ever included in a set in LEGO Group’s history. The World Map allowed for builders to create a map of Earth using 2D Lego tiles. Made for adults, this LEGO Art build features 11,695 pieces and comes with an accompanying soundtrack featuring stories from travel experts including the likes of Torbjørn C. Pedersen, the first person to visit every country in the world in one unbroken journey without flying. Listen to these stories while you build for a new immersive LEGO experience.
DesignThe Brick Fan

LEGO Ideas Your Friendly Neighborhood Comic Book Hero Contest

LEGO has kicked off a new Spider-Man comic book contest over on LEGO Ideas and there are some awesome prizes to be won. LEGO wants you to build or draw a comic book cover that is Spider-Man related to celebrate the release of the Daily Bugle (76178). The cover should be an original design and not a recreation of an existing comic book cover and it should include Spider-Man/Peter Parker/Miles Morales and other Spider-Man related characters.
Societygamingpost.ca

Lego Unveils New Everyone Is Awesome Set

Lego announced the upcoming release of the new set on Thursday, saying the 346-piece set, complete with 11 figures each assigned a different colour of the rainbow, draws its inspiration from the signature rainbow pride flag. The latest new Lego set will hit the markets at the beginning of June,...
Legoflowingdata.com

Official LEGO world map set

We’ve seen maps made out of LEGO bricks before, but LEGO is about to release an official world map set. And cartographers everywhere rejoiced.
Designjedinews.com

New LEGO Art World Map Becomes Largest LEGO Set Ever

LEGO announces the LEGO Art World Map (set #31203) which contains the most pieces ever included in the LEGO Group’s history, with 11,695 elements. The set will be available from LEGO.com and LEGO Stores globally from June 1st, 2021. Wanderlusters prepare to be enthralled by the magic of a different...