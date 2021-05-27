LEGO Unveils Its Largest Set to Date With Over 11,000 Pieces

After spending months on end without being able to travel anywhere, most everyone is ready for a change of pace. And while some still might not be ready to flit off to new adventures in some unfamiliar part of the world, LEGO has released a new set that will allow you to explore even the most remote corners of the globe—all from the comfort of your own living room. The LEGO Art World Map kit can be used to build a vibrant display of the world map that is fully customizable. And with over 11,000 pieces, it is LEGO’s largest set to date.