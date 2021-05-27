newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Augmented reality NFT platform Anima gets backing from Coinbase

By Lucas Matney
TechCrunch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnima, a small creative crypto startup built by the founders of photo/video app Ultravisual, which Flipboard acquired back in 2014, is looking to use AR to shift how NFT art and collectibles can be viewed and shared. Their latest venture is an effort to help artists bring their digital creations to a bigger digital stage and help find what the future of NFTs looks like in augmented reality.

techcrunch.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Nft#Ultravisual#Ar#Coinbase Ventures#Divergence Ventures#Techcrunch#Consensys#Digital Objects#Digital Art Objects#Market#Artists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Facebook
Related
Video GamesTrendHunter.com

Augmented Reality Toy Apps

Kinder Joy, the egg-shaped Treat + Toy that's made with two layers of milky sweet cream, wafer bites, and features a treat on one side, has announced the release of its Applaydu mobile app. The app is designed to bring Kinder Joy toys to life in an exciting new way...
Internet101 WIXX

Snap plans new video editing app, augmented reality features

(Reuters) -Snap Inc, owner of photo messaging app Snapchat, announced Thursday it will launch a new standalone app later this year called Story Studio, with video editing tools to help users make professional-level content for mobile. Snap said it will also add a new feature to help notable Snapchat personalities...
TechnologyNews 12

Snapchat creates company’s first true augmented reality glasses

Tesla’s Model S Plaid is set to be delivered on June 3. Customers had expected the deliveries to begin earlier this year when Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the car was already in production in January. YouTube banned a Kansas School District board meeting video because of misleading comments about...
ElectronicsNews Slashdot

Snap's New Spectacles Let You See the World in Augmented Reality

Until Apple or Samsung put their efforts into AR, I don't see anyone else being able to go to market with a VR solution. Even Google tried and failed with the Google Glass a decade ago. While I love the idea, I don't think the market is there for this yet (and might not be for a long time outside of large cities).
Electronicshypebeast.com

Snap Unveils Its Fourth-Generation Augmented Reality Spectacles

Snap has just unveiled the latest generation of its augmented reality glasses, named Spectacles. Much like its third-generation predecessor, the new glasses have been designed with content creators in mind, but this time round they carry built-in augmented reality features, giving them the ability to “realistically ground digital objects in the physical world.” Two cameras allow the glasses to tap into your environment visually, while four microphones, two stereo speakers and touchpad controls round out the device. The augmented reality experience is then projected through the “dual 3D waveguide displays.” Unfortunately for most of us, the new Spectacles aren’t for sale — at least not yet. Snap has teamed up with a range of content creators and artists to test the new glasses and will be providing more creators with them later on upon request.
Computersarxiv.org

3ARVisualizer: Debugging 3D Models using Augmented Reality

Often neglected in traditional education, spatial thinking has played a critical role in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education. Spatial thinking skills can be enhanced by training, life experience, and practice. One approach to train these skills is through 3D modeling (also known as Computer-Aided Design or CAD). Although 3D modeling tools have shown promising results in training and enhancing spatial thinking skills in undergraduate engineering students when it comes to novices, especially middle and high-school students, they are not sufficient to provide rich 3D experience since the 3D models created in CAD are isolated the actual 3D physical world. Resulting in novice students finding it difficult to create error-free 3D models that would 3D print successfully. This leads to student frustration where students are not motivated to create 3D models themselves; instead, they prefer to download them from online repositories. To address this problem, researchers are focusing on integrating 3D models and displays into the physical world with the help of technologies like Augmented Reality (AR). In this demo, we present an AR application, 3DARVisualizer, that helps us explore the role of AR as a 3D model debugger, including enhancing 3D modeling abilities and spatial thinking skills of middle- and high-school students.
MarketsEntrepreneur

Top NFT Launching Platforms with Built-in Marketplaces

Blockchain has been a force to reckon with in the last decade. Bitcoin happened, then the crypto mania of subsequent years drew more people who innovated, ushering in the era of decentralized finance. The world thought crypto and distributed ledger technology would plateau only for the NFT fever to resurface after a three-year hiatus following the success of CryptoKitties in early 2018.
Technologymarketscale.com

Is Immersive Augmented Reality the Future of Live Events?

The way we communicate, share data and use technology to act on those insights is changing – and it’s all leading to the cloud. On In the Cloud, every week new experts will engage in a fire side chat and will bring their extensive experience in software, IT and mobile solutions straight to you, offering a glimpse into the future of cloud connectivity around.
Video GamesThe Verge

Snapchat gets augmented reality Legos you can build with a friend

Snapchat is introducing a new type of augmented reality lens, called “Connected Lenses,” which allows Snapchat users to connect and enjoy an AR experience or game together — even if they’re not in the same physical space. The company is partnering with Lego for its first Connected Lens, which allows...
Businesstribuneledgernews.com

Swydo Founder Buys Back Digital Marketing Platform From DialogTech

Former Google Benelux Country Director Marc Duijndam Joins As Co-Owner, Helps Initiate Renewed Focus On Growth And Innovation. HILVERSUM, Netherlands, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- Swydo, a global leader for digital marketing dashboards, reports and visualizations announced today the buyback of the company from DialogTech, based in Chicago, Illinois, US.
BusinessInvestor's Business Daily

Snap Beats Apple To Market With Augmented Reality Glasses

Already a leader in augmented reality applications for smartphones, Snap (SNAP) now looks to pioneer AR glasses, beating to market a rumored product from Apple (AAPL). On Thursday, Snap, maker of the popular Snapchat app, introduced its first AR smart glasses called Spectacles. The company previously released camera-embedded sunglasses under the same name.
TechnologyPosted by
HackerNoon

How Augmented Reality Improves Customer Experience

Augmented Reality (AR), this innovative technology that in recent years has received a great boost in development is now being used more and more to improve customer service and support. This technology, which allows for an interactive experience of a real-world environment where objects residing in the real world are...
Cell PhonesThe Drum

Why Snap should abandon Spectacles but keep augmented reality

The Promotion Fix is a​n ​exclusive biweekly column for The Drum from Samuel Scott, a global keynote marketing speaker who is a former journalist, newspaper editor, and director of marketing and communications in the high-tech industry. Follow him @samueljscott. The bespectacled Samuel Scott says glasses have never been cool (and...
TechnologyTechCrunch

How Augmented Reality will transform the fitness industry

The pandemic was an earthquake for the fitness industry, upending the business models of gyms and moving workouts outside or into the home. Smart bikes, smart mirrors, wearables, and other home fitness equipment flourished, with sales in home fitness doubling to $2.3 billion. With vaccinations moving along and lockdowns lifting in many places, schools and gyms are slowly re-opening. Some people will continue to enjoy working out from home, but many sorely miss exercise in physical locations and the social aspects of exercising together. Successful post-pandemic FitTech will allow people to do both. With AR, it’s possible to livestream and workout with others digitally, while still remaining safely and conveniently at home.