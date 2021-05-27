Augmented reality NFT platform Anima gets backing from Coinbase

Often neglected in traditional education, spatial thinking has played a critical role in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education. Spatial thinking skills can be enhanced by training, life experience, and practice. One approach to train these skills is through 3D modeling (also known as Computer-Aided Design or CAD). Although 3D modeling tools have shown promising results in training and enhancing spatial thinking skills in undergraduate engineering students when it comes to novices, especially middle and high-school students, they are not sufficient to provide rich 3D experience since the 3D models created in CAD are isolated the actual 3D physical world. Resulting in novice students finding it difficult to create error-free 3D models that would 3D print successfully. This leads to student frustration where students are not motivated to create 3D models themselves; instead, they prefer to download them from online repositories. To address this problem, researchers are focusing on integrating 3D models and displays into the physical world with the help of technologies like Augmented Reality (AR). In this demo, we present an AR application, 3DARVisualizer, that helps us explore the role of AR as a 3D model debugger, including enhancing 3D modeling abilities and spatial thinking skills of middle- and high-school students.