TikTok star Addison Rae's film debut will bring a beloved '90s rom-com into the 21st century. In September 2020, Miramax announced Rae as the star of the studio's upcoming movie He's All That, a gender-swapped version of the 1999 hit She's All That. Obviously, the new movie is a huge deal for everyone who's been following Rae on TikTok, as it will mark her first big acting gig, so here are all the details you need to know about He's All That, including its premiere date and cast.