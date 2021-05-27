Travelers are heading South for Memorial Day, data show. Here are top destinations

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. What a travel day! A couple of weeks ago, I surprised my lonely and depressed father at his senior home in Florida. Not only did I surprise him, but I told him I had a ticket to take him back to California with me that night so he could hug his grandkids for the first time in a year in a half. Links to my three stories are below as well as the video, in which you can see how it all went down, including him hesitating because he’d hurt his back the day before. As he said, he foolishly worked out for over 30 minutes on a rowing machine that he hadn’t used in a long time.