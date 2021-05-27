Leonard “Archi” Arcidiacono

“Dear cancer, you didn’t win.” You showed up years ago, he didn’t even notice your arrival. When you finally reared your ugly head, you swore that you would take him in six months. Well, sir, that was three years ago. You didn’t win. You had no idea who you were messing with. When he was raised by Sicilian immigrant parents that spoke English as a second language, he learned both. He couldn’t be Superman, so he got his pilot’s license. He was told that he would never make it through college to get a four-year degree, so he did it in three. This is a man whose wife and ex-wife were good friends, visiting each other and spending time with families. Does this sound like a man that is going to be taken down by some lousy cancer cells? I think not. Cancer, you didn’t win. He went out on his terms, not yours. You did not win.”