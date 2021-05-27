newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Banner, Bush return to some on-field activities

By Jeff Hathhorn
Posted by 
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Both coming back from knee injuries, Zach Banner and Devin Bush are working back and resumed some on-field work during voluntary drills on the South Side

www.audacy.com
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Devito
Person
Heath Miller
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Browns#Pittsburgh#Giants#American Football#Quarterback Injuries#Yinzers#Linebacker Devin Bush#Drills#Knee Injuries#Camp#Starters#Effort#Twins#Voluntary Workouts#Day In
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

2021 NFL Draft: BTSC Steelers Big Board, Top 50 heading into Day 3

Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft is over, with the Steelers selecting Pat Freiermuth and Kendrick Green in the second and third rounds, respectively. Consensus ranking: 39 (26, 47, 41, 39, 41) 2020 season stats: 23 receptions, 310 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD’s, (4 games) Ryland B.: Freiermuth is...
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

What about the Steelers veterans? Part 1: Inside Linebackers

Now that the NFL Draft is in the books, and the Steelers have picked up nine new heads (and a bunch of UDFA talent, ahem), most of the talk is about grades and projections. I’ll leave that to the more informed voices. But I’ve been thinking about veterans too — especially on the outstanding Pittsburgh defense.
NFLUSA Today

Steelers LB pulls no punches about Tim Tebow's potential return to the NFL

Although the Jacksonville Jaguars haven’t officially signed former NFL quarterback and current aspiring tight end Tim Tebow, plenty of folks already have opinions about the move. This includes Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush II who sent out the tweet above on Tuesday comparing Tebow to fellow former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
NFLPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Najee Harris amazed to meet 6’8” teammate Zach Banner: ‘That boy is big as hell’

When the Steelers chose Alabama’s Najee Harris with the 24th pick in last month’s NFL Draft, they knew they weren’t getting a burner or a buttery smooth pass-catcher in the mold of Christian McCaffrey. No, the reason Harris came off the board in Round 1 (one pick before his Clemson counterpart Travis Etienne) is because he’s an absolute terror to bring down, a 6’2,” 230-pound tank embodying the smash-mouth stylings of other great power backs like fellow ‘Bama product Derrick Henry and Bucs bruiser Leonard Fournette.
NFLSantafe New Mexican.com

Tim Tebow's detractors are all wet

There's plenty of blame to go around for the blackballing of Colin Kaepernick. None of it belongs on the broad shoulders of Tim Tebow. Tebow is getting another chance to play professional football after his career sputtered and seemingly died nine years ago. No one, especially not Kaepernick's fans and defenders, should complain or begrudge Tebow his opportunity.
NFLPosted by
93.7 The Fan

Sorry ladies, Zach Banner is off the market

The Steelers most eligible bachelor is off the market, much to the chagrin of many women. Our buddy, offensive lineman Zach Banner has a woman and to help him out, we figured we let you know about it, so the droves of women stay out of his DMs.
NFLYardbarker

Steelers' Zach Banner, Devin Bush on Track to Return for Training Camp

Zach Banner and Devin Bush both saw (few) reps during Pittsburgh Steelers Organized Team Activities on Thursday. Banner spoke with the media following Thursday's practice, confirming he and Bush participated in a small degree. "I'm like a dog on a leash right now," Banner said on his participation in OTAs....
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Doug Gottlieb Calls Devin Bush II a 'Buffoon' For His Anti-Tim Tebow Tweet

Doug Gottlieb: “First of all, Devin, you sound like a complete buffoon relating Kaepernick. Second of all, you sound like an even bigger buffoon talking about ‘CAN’T WAIT TILL WE PLAY JACKSONVILLE!’ First of all, they’re not even on your schedule, and second of all Tebow is not even on the team yet. Third of all, don’t you have an injury to come back from that’s a little bit more important than throwing yourself into this ‘WOKE’ passion fest for Colin Kaepernick? Bro, the last time Colin Kaepernick was a good quarterback was 2013. You were a sophomore in high school… Devin, when you turn 36 you should hope that Jim Harbaugh is a head coach in the NFL. Do you know why? Because the way the world really works is those ‘alliances’, ‘hey, I was with him once and I was great once’, THAT’S what gets you a job. It’s why you go to Ohio State, or why you go to Michigan, or why you would go to Florida. Gators hire Gators, Buckeyes hire Buckeyes, Wolverines higher Wolverines… Do you wanna know why Colin Kaepernick is not in the league? He was about to go to the Baltimore Ravens, John Harbaugh is the coach – yes, he happens to be related to Jim Harbaugh who coached Colin Kaepernick in San Francisco. Greg Roman was their offensive coordinator, who coached Colin Kaepernick in San Francisco. Why didn’t that happen? Because his girlfriend put out a meme likening the owner of the Ravens to ‘Django Unchained’ and to a slave owner. It didn’t sit all too well with Steve Bisciotti, especially to a guy who was loyal to Ray Lewis after all that Ray Lewis went through, and put the franchise through.”
NFLPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears schedule: predicting records, best games and Justin Fields’ debut

The Sun-Times’ Bears experts — Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser and Mark Potash — analyze the team’s 2021 schedule:. FINLEY: 8-9. Quarterback Andy Dalton will provide what proves to be a false positive by playing well in the first five weeks. Four of those first five opponents — the Bengals, Browns, Raiders and Lions — finished in the bottom quarter of the NFL in defensive DVOA last year. Dalton’s hot start will yield — you guessed it — another six-game losing streak in the middle of the season. The Bears — who, amazingly, alternate road and home games from Weeks 1-18 — will again pat themselves on the back for pulling out of the skid, but it will be too late to salvage a winning season.
NFLESPN

Dolphins salivating at the speed Jaylen Waddle, Will Fuller will bring

MIAMI -- Brian Flores is eager to see opposing defensive coordinators sweat when they see the Miami Dolphins' offense in 2021. Speed is the top skill set that makes defenses stress, and the Dolphins coach had a mischievous smirk when asked about the conflict his new dynamic playmakers -- first-round pick Jaylen Waddle and free-agent signee William Fuller V -- will create.
NFLsaturdaytradition.com

Bears head coach Matt Nagy talks current starting QB situation in Chicago

The Chicago Bears were so impressed with Justin Fields that the organization made a trade up to the No. 11 spot to land the former Ohio State quarterback. Several analysts thought that move was the steal of the draft this year. It doesn’t mean that Fields is going to be...
MLBMLB

Bucs announce plan for Hayes' return to field

Ke’Bryan Hayes’ long-awaited return to game action -- at the Minor League level, for the time being -- is upon us. Director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Hayes, the No. 9 overall prospect in baseball, will begin a rehab assignment “in the next day or so” with Triple-A Indianapolis, which is on the road in St. Paul, Minn.