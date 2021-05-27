newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Stroke rehab, swing-bed information shared during special month

Great Bend Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring recuperation from a stroke, some patients may need a little extra time for specialized rehabilitation before it is safe for them to return home. The University of Kansas Health System Pawnee Valley Campus can accommodate when this happens. In observance of Stroke Awareness Month, Chelsea Laramore explained the swing-bed...

www.gbtribune.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clot#Physical Therapy#Physical Therapists#Medical Care#Occupational Therapists#Swing Bed Rehab#Rehab Director#Stroke Awareness Month#Swing Bed Care#Recuperation#Therapies#Community#Observance#Time#Social Worker#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Stroke
Related
Diseases & Treatmentsvaldostaceo.com

SGMC Recognizes May as Stroke Awareness Month

Stroke is the leading cause of disability and the 5th leading cause of death in the United States according to the American Stroke Association. With the chances of encountering a stroke in a person's lifetime high, South Georgia Medical Center seeks to help raise awareness and save lives through early intervention.
Manteca, CAescalontimes.com

Learn Signs, Symptoms For Stroke Awareness Month

May is National Stroke Awareness Month, a time to promote public awareness and reduce the incidence of stroke in the United States. Doctors Hospital of Manteca is helping raise awareness about the signs and symptoms. Many are familiar with strokes and the devastating effects they can have on victims. Strokes are the fifth leading cause of death in the United States and a leading cause of disability. However, strokes can be preventable with healthy lifestyle choices and knowing your risk.
Diseases & Treatmentsnewtoncountytimes.com

Extension Corner: May is Stroke Awareness Month

There are several important activities and celebrations in May, but one that topic everyone should be aware of is that May is “Stoke Awareness Month”. Did you know that stroke is the leading cause of death in the United States and is a major cause of disability for adults? Stroke kills nearly 150,000 of the 860,000 Americans who die of cardiovascular disease each year—that is 1 in every 19 deaths from all causes. During the Pandemic, we have not heard a lot about the numbers when it comes to other causes of death in Arkansas, but one report from the University of Arkansas for Medical Science stated that Arkansas recently fell from seventh place to 13th place in the nation in the number of stoke deaths per capita. Health officials credit the change in part to statewide digital health program of stroke education and treatment. So let’s improve it some more and learn about strokes during the month of May.
Diseases & TreatmentsStatesville Record & Landmark

National Stroke Awareness Month: A few minutes can make all the difference

Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a stroke; every four minutes, someone in the United States dies from stroke. Despite such prevalence, many people do not know the main warning signs, which can minimize the damage, disability, and even fatality of a stroke — if you take immediate action. Just a few minutes can make all the difference.
HealthMetro East Sun

ST. ELIZABETH'S HOSPITAL: May is National Stroke Awareness Month

St. Elizabeth's Hospital issued the following announcement on May 17. Every minute a person’s brain is without oxygen due to a stroke, 2 million brain cells die. This can often lead to brain damage, disability or death. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identifies stroke as the third-leading...
Diseases & Treatmentswhatsnewlaporte.com

Franciscan Health offers information during Stroke Awareness Month

Strokes are in the top five causes of deaths in the United States. Being knowledgeable about strokes and preventive measures is critical. That’s why Franciscan Health wants to provide information and education regarding strokes during Stroke Awareness Month in May. Strokes occur when there is a blockage of blood flow...
Diseases & TreatmentsBenton Evening News

National Stroke Month a good reminder to act 'fast'

MARION -- May is National Stroke Awareness Month and Dr. Victor Mwansa, an interventional cardiologist at Heartland Regional Medical Center, believes it's the perfect time for us to familiarize ourselves with the signs of a stroke. "Because a stroke occurs when a clot or ruptured vessel obstructs blood flow to...
Albany, GAWALB 10

Phoebe observes Stroke Awareness Month

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - May is stroke awareness month and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is reminding people to watch out for the signs. They include an offset in balance or visual disturbance, facial droop, arm weakness, and slurred speech. Each of these signs is considered to be acute, which means...
Eldridge, MOlakenewsonline.com

Lake Regional Celebrates Stroke Awareness Month

When Albert Hempel, 53, woke up on Feb. 27, he felt great and ready to tackle another day working on his family’s ranch near Eldridge, Missouri. As he was getting ready, he noticed a loss of balance but thought sitting down for a moment would resolve the issue. But then his right leg started trembling, followed by his right side going completely numb. Hempel had heard enough radio public service announcements to know he was experiencing a stroke and needed emergency care.
Augusta County, VAWHSV

Stroke Awareness Month: How to lower risk of a stroke

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Experts say stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States. A stroke is when you are not getting adequate oxygen and blood flow to the brain, whether that be from a blood clot or ruptured blood vessel. “Approximately 795,000 Americans suffer...
Union County, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: What is the right medicine for pain and tingling in arms, fingers?

DEAR DR. ROACH: My son has been experiencing what he thinks is neuropathy in his arms and fingers. He currently feels sharp pain in his fingers. He has a tingling feeling as well. The orthopedic surgeon’s office put him on meloxicam, and he wears an arm brace as well as a computer brace. Is meloxicam used for these problems? Or is there another medicine or test that should be given/done to alleviate the pain? It keeps him from sleeping. Do you have any suggestions? -- C.A.
Salt Lake City, UTEurekAlert

Hospitalizations for ischemic stroke before, during COVID-19 pandemic

What The Study Did: Hospital discharge rates, hospitalization outcomes and demographic factors were examined among U.S. patients with ischemic stroke before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. Authors: Adam de Havenon, M.D., of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, is the corresponding author. To access the embargoed study: Visit...