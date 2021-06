Many anglers in Cache Valley and valleys across the West will target rainbow trout in the next couple months. This is not because it is the only fish in the region’s lakes and streams, but it is the most ubiquitous. Furthermore, rainbow trout are a great sport fish that take a variety of baits, can be picky, are great fighters, and are delicious on the table. Cutthroat trout, brook trout, and brown trout share some of these characteristics, but no other species has all four.