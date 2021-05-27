Greenwood/Elk

From the Greenwood Community Center Board of Directors: We are sad to announce that we are not going to have Great Day in Elk this year. There are just too many unknowns for us to be able to do the planning, booking and ordering that we would have begun by now. And limiting capacity and distancing are so not Great Day…It’s a time for getting together and rubbing shoulders with neighbors and friends that we are often too busy to visit with. So, we are going to hold off and really do it up right in 2022. We are already thinking about Great Day for next year. Please let us know if you’d like to help make it the best ever.