Elk, CA

Greenwood/Elk

By Kristi Hahn
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Greenwood Community Center Board of Directors: We are sad to announce that we are not going to have Great Day in Elk this year. There are just too many unknowns for us to be able to do the planning, booking and ordering that we would have begun by now. And limiting capacity and distancing are so not Great Day…It’s a time for getting together and rubbing shoulders with neighbors and friends that we are often too busy to visit with. So, we are going to hold off and really do it up right in 2022. We are already thinking about Great Day for next year. Please let us know if you’d like to help make it the best ever.

Mendocino, CAmendocinobeacon.com

Arts + Entertainment

Ukiah Symphony Fundraiser Concert with The RubICon Trio. ​The Ukiah Symphony’s fundraiser concert on Sunday, May 16, at 5 p.m., features The RubICon Trio. The RubICon Trio program moves through various styles and eras, starting with the Baroque: a Trio Sonata from Danish composer Dietrich Buxtehude. Touching on the classical period with Haydn’s Piano Trio in D Major, the set then progresses to lush Romantic music from Germany, Bohemia and Spain, closing with a jazz torch song. For more information, visit ukiahsymphony.org.
Fort Bragg, CAThe Mendocino Voice

Ft. Bragg will host National Police Week events May 13-15 — Organizer says celebration is non-political

FORT BRAGG, 5/11/21 — A celebration of “National Police Week” is planned this week in Fort Bragg, with events happening Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The activities kick-off Thursday at 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Fort Bragg Police Department on South Franklin Street. Kristine Gilmore (who is the spouse of a highway patrolman) organized the event. There will be an opening prayer by Pastor Kris Strickland from Coast Christian Center, National Anthem by Krystal Strickland with accompanied acoustics by Frank Garcia, also from the CCC, an opening speech from Fort Bragg Mayor Bernie Norvell, a candle lighting presentation by Mendocino County Sheriff Matthew Kendall along with officers from local departments and a presentation by Mindi Russell, executive director of the Law Enforcement Chaplaincy- Sacramento program, Gilmore said in an email interview.
Mendocino County, CAkymkemp.com

HappyDay: ‘The Relationship Between Human and Plant ’

Casey O’Neill is a cannabis and food farmer in Mendocino County who has been writing newsletters about his efforts to provide sustainable produce and marijuana. We feature his column once a week. This is the first year that I’ve had a constant and abundant stream of biomass coming out of...