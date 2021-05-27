Halle Berry Releases Her Own Collection Of Sweaty Betty Leggings
For anyone who practically lives wearing gym clothes, finding the perfect pair of leggings seems like a mission. However, Sweaty Betty remains one of those brands that keeps delivering comfortable and flattering leggings. They’re so great that several celebrities — Jennifer Aniston, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Jessica Alba to name a few — couldn't resist raving about the brand’s leggings, but fitness-lover Halle Berry took her adoration to a whole other level.hauteliving.com