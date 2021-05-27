Halle Berry Releases Her Own Collection Of Sweaty Betty Leggings

Actor Halle Berry has said that she has been on a keto diet for over 30 years, ever since she was diagnosed with diabetes at the age of 22. “It was a moment I’ll never forget. I had to re-spin the way I lived my life and have carried that with me ever since. Because I’m diabetic, nutrition has been a big part of my life and for the past almost 30 years I have been following the ketogenic lifestyle,” she told the Insider.Berry’s long association with keto comes as a surprise, as over the years, health experts have...