You are never too young to make a difference, just take a look at the 2021 Broadcom MASTERS International delegates! The Society was thrilled to be see this year’s participants gather virtually, helping them to form connections with one another so that they can continue tackling big scientific challenges, while finding support through this community. With their projects, six students in this year’s class sought to improve on already existing things, such as air filters, motors and even pet cages. Learn more about what innovations these intrepid middle schoolers from around the world came up with below.