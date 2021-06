The bioprocessing sector is rapidly growing to encompass more complex biotherapeutics and bioprocesses, each of which come with their own unique challenges. Compared with the more established world of protein therapeutic development, the path from advanced therapy medicinal product (ATMP) discovery to biomanufacturing is far less traveled. ATMP development is a new but rapidly growing field that aims to develop medicines for human use, based on genes, tissues, and cells. As ATMPs and the processes required for their manufacture are relatively new, their unique challenges are still being identified.