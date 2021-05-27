newsbreak-logo
Over Easy, Ravenswood’s Charming Brunch Spot, Closes After 15 Years

By Naomi Waxman
Eater
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver Easy, a 15-year-old breakfast and brunch spot in Ravenswood known for its many crowd-pleasing egg dishes and walls crammed with photographs, paintings, and sculptures of eggs, has closed permanently. Fans were unsure of the restaurant’s status as its owner have kept the doors shut since late December, a holiday break that grew from a few weeks to an indefinite length. Ownership announced that its run was officially over on Wednesday on Instagram.

chicago.eater.com
