Alexandria, VA

Alexandria Reminds Residents of Early Voting Options for June 8 Democratic Primary

By Zebra
thezebra.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALEXANDRIA, VA-The City of Alexandria is reminding residents of early voting options for the Democratic primary Election on June 8. All registered voters in Virginia are eligible to vote by mail or in person. Virginia voters do not register by political party. Carefully review the information below to determine applicable deadlines, times and location.The Alexandria ballot includes contests for Virginia Governor; Lieutenant Governor; Attorney General; House of Delegates (45th District); Mayor and City Council.

