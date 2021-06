The Holliday Lady Eagles (36-1) made school history, downing Lamesa 9-3 and 27-4, to advance to the regional finals for the first time where a familiar foe awaits. “It feels like it’s time (for the program to make its first trip to the regional finals),” senior catcher Taylor Gillit said. “This is what we’ve been waiting for for two years after we missed last year because of Covid. We had the…