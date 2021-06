At the regular meetings of the Arenac County VFW Post #3724 discussions were held about the Memorial Day cemetery visits that will begin on Sunday May 30th. In AuGres. Cemetery visits will begin at Cedar Valley at 8:45 am. The Post members will meet at Cedar Valley at 7:30 am. They will proceed to Plains Cemetery in Omer at 9:30 am, then to Linwood Cemetery at 10:15 am and complete at Sims Cemetery at 11 am.