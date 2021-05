One year after his conviction on a drug and weapons charge, Tim Chism, 37, is headed to prison for violating the terms of his probation. Chism appeared in Barton County District Court on Friday on allegations that he violated his probation. Chism was originally convicted in Barton County for possession of methamphetamine and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The District Court previously held a hearing and determined that Chism had committed the new crime of criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon while on probation.