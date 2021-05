Widespread rain and cooler than usual temperatures hover in place today, but it begins to dry out tomorrow with a warm-up in time for the weekend. This morning brings on and off rain that will be heavy at times. Temperatures will cool throughout the day, starting in the 50s to near 60 degrees, and dropping into the 50s for all by the end of the day. The wind will stay strong to gusty out of the northeast. Rain could total more than half an inch.