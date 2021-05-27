Sorrel soup

Servings: — 4 Soup doesn't have to stew all day to develop some serious flavor. Example A: This Sweet-and-Spicy Corn Soup. Unlike a traditional corn chowder, which can be loaded with heavy cream and all sorts of dairy, this version stays lean with the help of whole-milk Greek yogurt. The yogurt adds body and tang to this flavorful corn soup, which comes together in just 30 minutes. A spoonful of summer, the taste of this fresh corn soup is as rich as its golden shade. Whether you're looking for a flavorful and lightened lunch, or a delicious starter to a family dinner, this Sweet-and-Spicy Corn Soup is sure to satisfy everyone. To make it meatless, skip the bacon, and use olive oil in place of the drippings.